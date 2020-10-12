It's Easy to Decorate Your Own Christmas Cookies With a Little Help from Keebler's Elves

Sometimes, it's great to whip up holiday cookies from scratch. On that front, we've got you covered with our easy Christmas cookies, our vintage delights, and our freezer-friendly delights.

Sometimes the idea of preparing your dough from scratch is enough to make you throw your hands up in the air, stress eat chocolate chips from your freezer, and call it a day. If you're not up for a baking project this year, you can call on Keebler's elves for a sweet dose of Christmas inspiration. As we recently learned, the makers of the beloved Fudge Stripe Cookies launched their own Keebler Make-A-Wreath Cookie Kit. It's perfect for when you want to infuse a little DIY spirit into your season, but don't want to go on an all-out baking spree. Even better, this looks like a delightful project for little hands.

With the kit, Keebler Fudge Stripe Cookies serve as the wreath "base" and get decked out with green frosting and candies. Each designer can make his or her own unique holiday creation. The kit includes four shortbread “bare” Fudge Stripe cookies (that is, without Keebler’s signature stripes on top but with the signature Fudge on the bottom), green frosting and a variety of candy brands for decorating your wreath (Frosty Nerds in red, white and green holiday colors, Chewy Lemonhead Redrific, and Sprees). The Keebler Make-A-Wreath Cookie Kit is available at available at supermarket and convenience stores nationwide for the suggested retail price of $4.99. The kits will also be available online starting November 1.

