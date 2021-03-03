Kathy Bates to Play Grandma Sylvia in Film Adaptation of Judy Blume's Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Last year, it was announced that Judy Blume's celebrated book, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, was being turned into a movie. Now, we're pleased to hear some exciting casting updates for the movie rendition of the beloved novel, first published in 1970. After it being previously announced that Rachel McAdams would star as Margaret Simon's mother, Barbara, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, we've now learned that Kathy Bates will join the cast as Margaret's grandmother, Sylvia. The Memphis-raised actor has starred and played supporting roles in many amazing films and TV shows, ranging from Titanic and American Horror Story to Fried Green Tomatoes to the TV adaptation of Annie.

On the news of Bates joining the cast, the movie's screenplay author and director Kelly Fremon Craig told Deadline, "Kathy Bates has given us so many memorable, iconic characters. Whether it's comedy or drama, she is perpetually captivating on-screen. I'm thrilled to employ her extraordinary talents on this film I care so much about." Production of the film is expected to begin this spring in Charlotte, though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes the timeline for filming and release difficult to know.

If you live in the Charlotte area, the movie is currently looking for paid extras to submit two photos and requested information for consideration to CLTextras@gmail.com. See the Tona B. Dahlquist Casting post on Facebook here for full details.

Time to reread Are You There God? It's Me Margaret in anticipation of the big screen spectacle that's to come. During these strange and difficult socially distanced times, we can't think of a better comfort read.