Gifford celebrated the marriages of both her children this summer.

Kathie Lee Gifford References the Bible in Moving Message of Gratitude Following Son’s Wedding

Even in these difficult times, Kathie Lee Gifford knows that she has a lot to be thankful for.

After the wedding of her son Cody to his longtime love Erika Brown over the weekend, the proud mama revealed that she is feeling a profound sense of gratitude.

Cody’s beautiful Labor Day nuptials were the second of the summer for Gifford family. The former Today show co-host, who lost her husband Frank in 2015, also celebrated her daughter Cassidy’s wedding back in June.

Early Tuesday morning, with summer full of love behind her, Kathie Lee took to Twitter with a spiritual message.

“But I have stilled and quieted my soul; like a weaned child with its mother, like a weaned child is my soul within me. Psalm 131:2,” the beloved television personality wrote (below). “So grateful for all my blessings, especially my happily married children.”

The weddings of the two children she shared with her late husband were obvious bright spots in a summer marred by the coronavirus pandemic and the death of her friend and longtime colleague, Regis Philbin, in July.

WATCH: Tour Kathie Lee Gifford's Glam $10.5 Million Florida Oceanfront Home

“God gave us a glorious day to celebrate this glorious couple,” Kathie Lee wrote of Cody’s wedding day. “So grateful.”