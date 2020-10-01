Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Finding Unexpected Meaning in her Children’s Pandemic Weddings

In these difficult times, Gifford has found so much to be thankful for.

Kathie Lee Gifford is still basking in the glow of her children’s weddings.

The former Today show host celebrated the nuptials of both her children over the summer: her daughter Cassidy, 27, wed fiancé Ben Wierda in June, while her son Cody, 30, married his longtime love, Erika Brown, over Labor Day weekend.

In a candid interview with her friend and former coworker, Jenna Bush Hager, on Today, Gifford revealed how the coronavirus pandemic impacted both nuptials, and how, even in these difficult times, she has so much to be thankful for.

“They were not what either of them were planning, obviously. They were both planning on big weddings, big, sort of traditional weddings,” Gifford told Hager. “COVID, of course, changed everything and everybody's lives in so many different ways.”

“But it ended up being a tremendous blessing,” she continued. “These things always do if you let them.”

The television icon, who lost her husband Frank in 2015, also shared that she started praying for the people her kids would end up with the moment they were born—an effort that seems to have paid off.

WATCH: Kathie Lee Gifford References the Bible in Moving Message of Gratitude Following Son’s Wedding

Gifford, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Then Came You, elaborated on the simple beauty of her son and daughter’s pared-down affairs in an interview with USA Today.

“I think they were even better than what the kids had planned because it got down to the essence of 'why are you getting married?'”