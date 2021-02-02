Katherine Heigl Talks New Netflix Series Firefly Lane and Parenting Amid Pandemic on TODAY

Tomorrow's the day, folks. The day we can all temporarily abandon our rewatching of every single Gilmore Girls or Chesapeake Shores episode and switch gears to something new, yet oh-so-familiar: Firefly Lane — a story of two best friends from their teen years to their forties, based on the popular book of the same name — debuting on Netflix, Wednesday, February 3. The hotly anticipated drama seems to have the same elements we love of other current favorite soapy dramas like Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River, so we'd be lying if we said we haven't been counting down the days for weeks.

Now, in advance of its premiere, leading lady Katherine Heigl, who co-stars alongside Sarah Chalke of Scrubs' fame, virtually popped into The TODAY Show to talk about the show and life amidst the coronavirus pandemic. "[The book is] just the most beautiful story of friendship. It felt really poignant and relatable and honest and fun...all those decades [that it covers]," Heigl tells TODAY co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Speaking of fun, you've been home with your three kids during a pandemic. How's that been?" Kotb jokes, clearly in the know about how busy juggling life with two young kids at home during these trying times can be.

"We have been very fortunate. Up here in Utah our numbers are pretty low. We have managed to stay safe and our schools have stayed open," Heigl says. "So my kids have been going to school...I tried so hard at the end of last year and I just gave up, I'd rather they repeat the year than me try to teach them," she continues with a smile. See the full video interview below.

