Kane Brown Honored With Champion of Youth Award By The Boys & Girls Clubs Of America

The country star was recognized for his exemplary service to this extraordinary organization.

Country star Kane Brown has plenty of awards, including AMAs, CMAs, CMTs, and ACMs, but he just added one more honor to his collection and we're guessing it means even more to him. Brown was just given the "2022 Champion of Youth Award" at Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 75th National Youth of the Year gala in recognition of his work helping young people.

At the ceremony, actor Courtney B. Vance was on hand to give Brown the award. The Champion of Youth Award is "bestowed to individuals for exhibiting above and beyond service to Boys & Girls Clubs," according to a press release.

Brown is a big supporter of the organization and the work that they do for kids. He's helped fund new gymnasiums for kids in Ohio and Chattanooga, paid visits to facilities around the country, and in June of this year, Brown hung out with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County at a NASCAR race in Nashville. He signed autographs, snapped selfies, and generally helped make sure the kids had a really special day at the races.

During his acceptance speech, Brown acknowledged that while he is a country star now, he overcame a great deal as a child that helped him relate to the kids he met at the Clubs he visited. "I just wanna let you know that, I'm not gonna get emotional," Brown said, according to Country Now. "Everything you go through in life makes you tougher, makes you stronger for every career and dream that you want to do."

Brown joins some illustrious company, as previous recipients of The Champion of Youth Award include NBA star Lebron James, entertainer Jennifer Lopez, Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, and the late former Secretary of State Colin Powell.