America's Largest Indoor Water Park Is Set to Open in Round Rock, Texas, Next November
Everything is bigger in Texas, and now The Lone Star State is about to add another "biggest" to their list: America's largest indoor water park.
Scheduled to open in Round Rock next fall, Kalahari Resorts Round Rock, is a $550 million project that will feature a 223,000-square-foot indoor water park on 1.5 million square-feet of resort grounds. Located just 20 miles outside of Austin, the water park will also have 975 guest rooms and suites, meeting and convention space, four full-service restaurants among several "quick bite" options, retail shopping, a spa, salon, and more.
Other highlights we're particularly excited for include Tom Foolery's Adventure Park with thrill rides, ropes course, climbing walls, an indoor zip line, bowling, laser tag, and mini golf—which is, to say, the definition of Kids' Birthday Party Heaven. There will also be an arcade with over 250 games and outdoor pools that take up a total of three acres.
"We're excited about the many unique developments in progress at the Round Rock resort...The furnishings, design, art and décor planned for Round Rock are a modern and luxurious evolution of our brand and we can't wait for our guests to experience the authentic African design in a new way," Natasha Lucke, a co-owner and interior designer, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, shares with Southern Living. "This year is the 20th anniversary of Kalahari—a family business my parents Todd and Shari Nelson started in 2000 in the Wisconsin Dells. We are honored to provide the best in family vacations and group events for millions of guests each year and we're excited to offer our guests in Texas an experience beyond expectations."
If you and your loved ones can't get enough of water parks, then stay tuned for park opening date announcements and get ready to pack extra bathing suits for 223,000 square-feet of wonder and fun.