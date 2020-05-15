Look, from the characters to the sets, to the costumes, nothing is ever going to replace that Downton Abbey void in your life. We agree. And here we sit with you in week we-know-not-which of coronavirus quarantine life re-watching the beloved PBS show from Julian Fellowes for the umpteenth time.

But as of late, we must admit we've been sidestepping from our main Fellowes' obsession to indulge in a new one: Belgravia, Fellowes' new period drama which chronicles the Trenchard family climbing the social ladder in 19th century London. The six-part mini-series debuted earlier this spring on Epix (which you can also access through Amazon Prime, Hulu, or YouTube TV with a $5.99 monthly subscription fee) and will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat.

But after you devour these six episodes, is the show wrapped for good? As Town and Country recently reported, it may be safe to hold onto hope that another season will come to be, as Fellowes, the show's creator (and author of the eponymous book) appears willing to consider it. “For me, this is a completed story, although whenever I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I’m not sure we know the definitive answer to that, really,” he said at a preview for Belgravia, per Town and Country. “We’ll have to see. If anyone wants any more…”

Meanwhile, the series' executive producer, Gareth Neame, expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with The Wrap—though perhaps not quite as optimistically—saying, “We definitely made this as a limited series because it’s really enjoyable at times to have a clear beginning, middle and end. And it’s obviously been adapted from a novel that has a clear ending. So that’s where we are right now. But obviously one never knows. If we find it does really well and we find another way to bring the title back in the future then I guess we would consider that. But right now it’s very clearly a limited series," as our hearts crumble just a tad.

