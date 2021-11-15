105-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Sets World Record in 100-Meter Dash

“I want to keep running as long as I can.”

They don't call Julia Hawkins the "Hurricane" for nothing. The 105-year-old from Baton Rouge is the oldest competitive female sprinter in the world.

At the Louisiana Senior Games at Southeastern Louisiana University earlier this month, Hawkins ran the 100-meter dash in 1:02.95, setting a brand-new world record in the process. And she did it with a flower in her hair.

The retired educator first captured the attention of the world at the 2017 National Senior Games. Hawkins not only set the 100-meter world record for 100-104 age group with a time of 39:62, but the 100+ record for the 50-meter distance as well.

Julia Hawkins 2021 Credit: Brit Huckabay

A lifelong biker, it was turning 100 that inspired Hawkins to take up running. The Ponchatoula native been setting records ever since.

Speaking with the media following her most recent race, Hawkins said she is proud to be an ambassador for healthy, active aging.

"I love to run, and I love being an inspiration to others," she said. "I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age."

Hawkins is currently considering competing at the 2022 National Senior Games, which takes place next year in Fort Lauderdale.

"She has time to decide, and we aren't pressing for an answer," NSGA Media Director Del Moon said in a statement. "As usual, Julia Hawkins calls her own shots and will wait for the right time to decide if and how her track career will go on."