Here's How You Can Stream Julia Child's Classic Show The French Chef
As we all adjust to the difficult realities of quarantine living amidst the coronavirus pandemic, we've turned to many luminaries in the culinary world for cooking inspiration. There's been Joanna Gaines schooling us on the fine art of making chocolate French silk pie. NOCHI (New Orleans Hospitality and Culinary Institute) hosting "Cooking in Quarantine" lessons on Zoom. An evening or two of the best food shows and documentaries you can stream on Hulu—Barefoot Contessa included.
But can anyone coach and calm us like Julia Child? Indeed, during times of crises, we revert to leaning on our most beloved idols to help get us through. Right about now, we sure could use a lot of Julia Child to get us through. That's why we were so excited to learn that you can watch her classic 1963 series, The French Chef,on Amazon Prime.
For those who are Prime members, you have two options. First, if you only want to watch a specific episode or simply check out a select few, you can opt to buy by the episode for $2.99 each. If you don't currently have Prime, you can get a free 30-day trial here, after which it's $12.99 per month. The second option—most cost-effective if you plan on watching all ten seasons and/or other PBS shows like This Old House, Antiques Roadshow, and America's Test Kitchen—is to sign up for the PBS Living Channel via Prime Video Channels for $2.99 per month on top of your Prime monthly membership fee of $12.99.
If you're already a PBS member or would like to become one, you can also access The French Chef and Dishing with Julia Child (in which modern-day chefs share their personal thoughts on Child and her TV series) via the THIRTEEN Passport program through monthly donations of $5 a month or more.
With episodes devoted to ice cream, coffee and brioche, "brunch for a bunch," and more, we're more than a little excited to get streaming and cooking with Jukies, as she was endearingly nicknamed.
Let's plop down on the couch and get to vicarious spatchcocking.