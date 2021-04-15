Julia Berolzheimer daughter Clementine LAKE Pajamas
Charleston Style Blogger Julia Berolzheimer Just Launched A Collection with Our Favorite LAKE Pajamas, and It’s Selling Like Hot Cakes!
We’re smitten with the adorable collaboration, which includes pieces for mom and her minis.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Some may say there's such a thing as too much of a good thing, but when it comes to a beloved brand teaming up with one of our favorite Southern style mavens, we'll have to agree to disagree! This morning, Savannah-based LAKE Pajamas launched their latest collection—a collaboration with Julia Berolzheimer, a mom and influencer who shares daily gorgeous snaps of her charmed Charleston life to her Instagram audience of well over one million followers.
Berolzheimer, whose brand was formerly known as Gal Meets Glam, has become synonymous with classic, feminine style (think blue-and-white, breezy dresses, and timeless floral prints). Her first line with LAKE offers much of the same: spring bouquets dance across poplin day dresses and pima sets; tanks feature playful shoulder ties; and the pretty palette features English garden-inspired blues, greens, and peaches. Beyond the pajama sets and day dresses LAKE is known for, the line also includes a couple of gift-worthy floral robes (hint, hint: Mother's Day is coming up on May 9!).
The collaboration also includes options for the smaller set, like cozy pima sets with cuffs and shoulder snaps and easy play dresses, inspired by Berolzheimer's precious (and always impeccably dressed) toddler daughter Clementine.
Prices start at $40 for the children's pajamas and $58 for women's. Snap up a set from the collection before they sell out at lakepajamas.com, or visit one of the brand's stores in Charleston or Atlanta.
WATCH: Tour Julia Berolzheimer's Picture-Perfect Charleston, South Carolina, Home