Galentine's Alert! Judy Blume to Host a Free Event with Lily King and The Friends of the Key West Library

Don't go overboard with the wine sipping on Valentine's Day , because do we have the plans for you come Monday, February 15 at 6 p.m. EST. Author Judy Blume will be in conversation with fellow scribe Lily King discussing her book Writers & Lovers ( Buy It : $12.99; Amazon.com ) in an online event bookworms won't want to miss. Presented by The Friends of the Key West Library , the free virtual lecture will run for one-hour as the writers discuss King's most recent novel. You can register for the event here .

So, ladies, it's time to join us and email your fellow book club members and let them know there's a last-minute switcharoo for February's lineup, as Writers & Lovers is quite the tome. Named one the of 100 Notable Books of 2020 by The New York Times and one of the 10 best books of 2020 by The Washington Post, the novel has a plot that keeps you on the edge of your seat. "Blindsided by her mother's sudden death, and wrecked by a recent love affair, Casey Peabody has arrived in Massachusetts in the summer of 1997 without a plan. Her mail consists of wedding invitations and final notices from debt collectors. A former child golf prodigy, she now waits tables in Harvard Square and rents a tiny, moldy room at the side of a garage where she works on the novel she's been writing for six years," reads the blurb from publisher Grove Atlantic. "At thirty-one, Casey is still clutching onto something nearly all her old friends have let go of: the determination to live a creative life. When she falls for two very different men at the same time, her world fractures even more. Casey's fight to fulfill her creative ambitions and balance the conflicting demands of art and life is challenged in ways that push her to the brink."