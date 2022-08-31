New Johnny Cash Documentary Reveals His Faith
The Man in Black was also a man of faith and a new documentary will explore that side of the country legend.
A new film, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, will give fans a closer look at the country music legend's personal relationship with God. "I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he'd be most excited about this one," said Cash's son, John Carter Cash, about the film.
To make the film, Cash's family granted the filmmakers access to over a hundred tapes that captured Cash's thoughts on faith and God. According to a press release about the movie, the tapes were all originally recorded while Cash was working on his autobiography, but had never been shared outside the family before.
The tapes tell of a period in Cash's life while he recorded his album, Man In Black, and battled some personal demons. Featuring insight from Marty Stuart, Wynonna Judd, Tim McGraw, and more, the documentary follows Cash on his road to redemption that led to an "unshakeable faith" that stayed with him for the rest of his life. Per the press release, that faith influenced "some of his most famous songs like 'The Man Comes Around'".
If that sounds intriguing, the film premieres December 5 and will exclusively be in theaters for just three days from December 5 to 7. So if you want to see it, get your tickets now.
