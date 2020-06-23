JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares the Plot Turn She Hopes for in Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

Let's take a moment to appreciate how soul-soothingly delightful the Netflix original series Sweet Magnolias is. The restaurant scenes at Sullivan's, the sweet friendships of "The Sweet Magnolias," the Southern setting in the fictionalized town of Serenity, South Carolina (the show was actually filmed in Georgia). In just one seasons of this binge-worthy Netflix original series, there's a whole lot to fall in love with and we're already looking forward to the next season.

While season two of the series is yet-to-be-confirmed, we can still dream. For now, we're grateful the show's leading lady, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, conducted a recent interview with Good Housekeeping to shed some light on her wish list for what could happen next.

"[Margarita gatherings are] by far my favorite. It's the idea that you can feel free to check anything at the door, and be exactly who you are," she told Good Housekeeping, clearly hoping for more in a potential new season. She also shared her desire for season two to take a closer look at Helen and Erik's relationship—"their chemistry is beyond," she said—as well as to reveal more about Ronnie and Dana Sue's history.

Above all, however, Swisher would like to see Maddie's relationship with Noreen unpacked further. "I feel like there's something there, especially knowing that she had such an impact on my middle son (Kyle). As a mom, there's no way to not address that," she commented in the interview.

So can we count on a second season of Sweet Magnolias? Considering that the author of the book series, Sherryl Woods, is eager for a return to Serenity, we're hopeful things pan out.