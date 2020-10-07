Sweet Magnolias' JoAnna Garcia Swisher Has the Life Advice We All Need to Hear Right Now

We'll be repeating Swisher's affirmation all day long: "Thank you for the hard lessons that bring me sadness and uncertainty. Thank you for the strength to keep moving forward and the creativity to keep dreaming."

We all wish we could wake up from the nightmare of this year and return to our pre-pandemic lives (now there's an expression I never thought I'd use). But as with any tough period in life, the lessons of resilience can serve us well. As can margaritas with good friends and some belly laughs, as the runaway Netflix hit Sweet Magnolias has reminded us as of late—even if those gatherings for now are done through the screen of a digital device.

And as it happens, the woman behind Sweet Mangolias' protagonist Maddie Townsend, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, has some heartfelt wisdom to lend our ears during these trying times, too. After losing her beloved father in recent months, coupled with the pandemic, it's certainly been a remarkably difficult time for Swisher. Despite these hardships, in a recent interview with E! News, the Sweet Magnolias' star left us feeling inspired with her positive outlook and motivated by how she's strived to incorporate little, daily ways to look after her wellbeing. "I recently lost my father and then lockdown came shortly after. Needless to say, it's been a year of tremendous heartache and change. But there have also been some beautiful bright spots," she said. Answering the question of what are three things she tries to do every day, she continued, "Each day I allow myself to feel the grief of the loss of my best friend; I take the time to say out loud the things I'm most grateful for; and I give myself some time to day dream!"

In another part of the interview, Swisher shared the affirmation she reminds herself of, and we definitely think they are words to live by. "Thank you. Thank you for the blessings that bring me joy and comfort," she says. "Thank you for the hard lessons that bring me sadness and uncertainty. Thank you for the strength to keep moving forward and the creativity to keep dreaming."

In true Southern fashion, the Tampa, Florida, native also shared her wakeup ritual and we can definitely get onboard with her response: "I make my coffee and sneak out to the front porch and watch the sun peek through the trees. It's truly one of my favorite moments of the day."

