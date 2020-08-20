Joanna Gaines Takes Fans on Tour of Latest Silos Addition, Magnolia Home

Did you devour Joanna Gaines' stunning design book, Homebody? Are you constantly seeking creative ways to upgrade your living space? Are reruns of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Fixer Upper always on in the background in your house? If you've answered "yes" to any of the above questions, then you may be interested to learn that Chip and Joanna Gaines have opened up Magnolia Home on the Silos grounds in Waco, Texas.

For now, most will probably prefer to shop Magnolia Home's ample home décor and furniture offerings online here, but thanks to a new behind-the-scenes video of the making of the Waco shop, we're definitely adding it to our travel wish list when the time is right. In the three-and-a-half minute video clip, we see the sprawling home store on its road to opening, narrated with insight from Joanna along the way.

Ever the jokester, the video kicks off with Chip saying the space could work for their son "Drake's indoor baseball facility," with Jo joking that it could be a gymnastics gym. After a glimpse of the space in its bare-bones state, we gradually see the pieces of the couple's new home goods store for furniture, rugs, wall décor, and more, come to life.

"We started working on the space about a year-and-a-half ago, behind the coffee shop [Magnolia Press]. I would say the biggest inspiration for it was what was happening in the design book. We wanted people to use it as a tool for their own home. And now in the space when you walk in you can really see the full picture of home," Joanna narrates in the video. "All the layers of rugs, the pillows, the furniture, the artwork, you can really see these rooms come together. Whether you're looking for pieces for your own home, you're starting from scratch, or you just need ideas, that this be a space really use as a tool to create the home you love." Watch the full video below.

Magnolia Home is now open for visitors with a set of protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visit Magnolia.com for the most up-to-date information on operating hours.