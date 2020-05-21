You Can Now Order Joanna Gaines' Chocolate Chip Cookies Directly to Your Door

You can take the guy or gal out of Waco, but you can't take the hankering for Chip and Jo's Silos Baking Co. treats out of our bellies.

That's why were so excited to see that Chip and Joanna Gaines' much-lauded bakery is shipping their treats directly to your doorstep.

"Since Silos Baking Co. is still closed here in Waco, we wanted to find a way to send you some of our treats!" Joanna Gaines announced on Instagram yesterday alongside three mouth-watering photos of her creations, including one of a gorgeous stack of chocolate chip cookies. "You can order a batch of chocolate chip or sugar cookies (or both!) at magnolia.com and get them delivered to your home or you can send to a friend!" Did we mention the average chocolate chip cookie diameter is 5.25 inches?

To order these baked goods visit Magnolia's website here. Customers have the option of ordering cookies by the half-dozen ($20) or dozen ($35), with a $15 fee for shipping. If you're ordering them as a gift—certainly a thoughtful gesture for a loved one in coronavirus quarantine—you can also add a personalized message to be delivered with the cookies. PSA: If you land on the Magnolia website only to discover that cookies are sold out for the day, you can enter your email so a notification is sent when a fresh batch is ready to order.

Of course, we're all dreaming of the day when travel is safe again and we can visit Silos Baking Co. and all of the other Chip-and-Jo Waco attractions in person, but until then, these cookies are a great way to bring a little bit of Waco to you. Prefer to save the dough (ahem) and make dessert from scratch at home? Check out the video below to see Joanna whip up the most popular dessert in the Gaines family abode.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines Teaches Us How to Make the Most Requested Dessert in Her Household