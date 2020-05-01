J.J. Watt Dropped in on a Texas High School Zoom Call to Offer a Message of Hope to Graduating Seniors

“Hopefully you can find a way to make something good out of all this.”

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt became the latest celebrity to delight fans by joining their Zoom calls this week.

The 6′ 5″ defensive end and all-around good guy announced via Twitter Wednesday that he would be dropping in on Zoom calls that afternoon. “Who’s meeting?” he asked.

Thousands of people responded with their call details, and about an hour and a half later, Watt had dropped in on approximately 20 random Zoom calls. The 31-year-old said he was genuinely surprised by the wide variety of meetings he attended.

One of them was group of high school teachers from St. Agnes Academy in Houston. Watt shared with them a message for their senior class as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus on their final year of high school. He said knows this time is tough and that things like final prom and graduation ceremonies are being taken away from them, but he encouraged them to make the most of this time, nonetheless.

WATCH: Brad Paisley Crashed a Mississippi Elementary School Teachers' Zoom Meeting

"I know it's not easy by any means, but I wanna wish them well moving forward, whether it's college or something else,” Watt said. “And I wanna say good luck to you, and hopefully you can find a way to make something good out of all this."

Talk about an uplifting drop-in!