J.J. Watt Using Proceeds From His New Reebok Shoe to Fund Honor Flights for Veterans
J.J. Watt is at it again with the do-gooding.
The defensive lineman for the Houston Texans known for his philanthropy efforts is giving back to veterans through his latest collaboration with Reebok.
The black and camo JJ III Valor training shoe was inspired by Watt's grandpa, James, who served in the Korean War. It pays tribute not only to his grandfather's service, but to all of our nation's veterans.
To honor the veterans that inspired the shoe, Reebok will be donating $5 per pair (up to $25,000) to the Honor Flight Network, a non-profit dedicated to providing veterans with closure and honor by transporting them to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.
And that's not all. Watt will also be donating all of his proceeds from the shoe to the Honor Flight Network.
WATCH: Tennessee Nonprofit Helps WWII Veteran Reunite with Long-Lost Love After 75 Years
"I'm so proud and excited to partner with the Honor Flight," Watt said in a personal video message to the veterans attending the November 2nd Badger Honor Flight. "I truly appreciate, from the bottom of my heart, everything that you've done and it's an honor for me to be able to gift these shoes as a tiny symbol of thanks for the sacrifices you've made for our country."
Well done, J.J. Keep up the good work!