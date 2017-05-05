Margaritaville-Themed Retirement Community is Coming to Florida
Thank you, Mr. Buffett.
If you've been dreaming of spending your golden years wasting away in Margaritaville, we've got good news for you! The one-and-only Jimmy Buffett has unveiled what is guaranteed to be the crown jewel in his empire of fun-in-the-sun destinations: a retirement community.
ABC News reports that the legendary rocker has partnered with Minto Communities, a housing and development firm based in Florida, to create a set of easy, breezy neighborhoods for party animals aged "55 or better." The first one, Latitude Margaritaville, will open in Daytona, Florida, and will feature beachfront access, live entertainment, lap pools, spas, endless good vibes and more.
"It's going to be a very fun place," Bill Bullock, senior vice president of Minto Communities, told ABC News. "We expect our first residents to be living in the community by late summer of 2018."
According to Bullock, the 2 and 3-bedroom homes in the golf cart-friendly community, will start in "the very low $200,000s to $350,000." He added that they've already had more than 10,000 registrations in two weeks.
Interested? Who isn't?! The sales center is set to open in the fall of 2017. In the meantime, you can find out more at LatitudeMargaritaville.com.