Jimmy Buffett Calls Off Tour After Hospitalization

Published on September 29, 2022
Jimmy Buffett 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor/Getty

The legendary "Margaritaville" singer Jimmy Buffett has canceled or postponed the remainder of his 2022 tour dates after a brief hospitalization. Even the Parrot Head in Chief needs a little down time.

Buffett's team broke the news to his fans via his social media channels, making it clear that some of the tour dates weren't canceled, but merely postponed until the 75-year old singer was back on his feet. "Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year," the team said in a statement that Buffett posted to Twitter. "On doctor's orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year."

Buffett had five concerts planned for the rest of the year, including two in Las Vegas, and one each in California, Utah, and Idaho. According to the statement shared by Buffett, the Las Vegas concerts will be rescheduled from October to March 2023, the California concert will be held on a yet-unannounced date in 2023. Sadly, the concerts in Utah and Idaho were canceled and folks who wanted a little island escapism in those land-locked states will have to don their parrot-head hats, whip up a cocktail, and crank up "Cheeseburger in Paradise" at home.

We wish Jimmy a speedy and full recovery and look forward to throwing our fins up in 2023.

