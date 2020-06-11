Jimmy Buffet Set to Perform the Grand Ole Opry for the First Time

Attention Parrotheads! The Mayor of Margaritaville is slated to make his Grand Ole Opry debut later this month, and you’re invited.

The one-and-only Jimmy Buffett is set to perform live at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry on at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 27. The laid-back crooner will appear alongside Opry member Brad Paisley and longtime collaborator Mac McAnally, USA Today reports.

The audience-free, acoustic performance comes on the heels of the May release of Life on the Flipside, Buffet’s first studio album in seven years.

While the Opry is currently closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country music institution is keeping its tradition of Saturday night shows alive with a limited crew and strict social distancing guidelines.

WATCH: Listen Up, Parrotheads: Sneak a Peek at Latitude Margaritaville

Fans can tune in to Buffet’s performance via Circle Access, the cable TV network that broadcasts the Opry. The show, hosted by Bobby Bones, will also be available to stream live through the Circle website and official YouTube and social media pages.