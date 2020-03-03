Peek Inside John F. Kennedy's Former Georgetown Home Just Listed for $4.675 Million
A historic Georgetown residence is hard enough to come by, but one that was occupied by not one, but two members of the Kennedy family? Woo-wee!
Listed by Ritzert Weiss Partners for TTR Sotheby's International Realty, this 4,659-square-foot Federal-style home in the prestigious West-Village neighborhood was rented by John F. Kennedy and his sister Eunice Kennedy from 1949 to 1951—while JFK was a congressman and Eunice worked at the State Department and then later the Justice Department. Ten years after he moved out, JFK was sworn in as the 35th president of the United States.
The red-brick home on a charming cobblestone street was originally built back in 1800 and has since undergone a complete renovation by renowned architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an attached garage, and a rooftop terrace with beautiful views, it's certainly worth every penny of its $4,675,000 listing price.
Join us for a tour, won't you?
Grand Foyer
A dark wood banister plays off the neutral tones in the soaring two-story entryway.
Sophisticated Salon
Right off the foyer you'll find a light-filled formal living room with intricate molding and a wood-burning fireplace.
Dining Room
The dining room opens to a private patio through two sets of French doors.
Gourmet Kitchen
No expense was spared in bringing this historic kitchen into the modern age. The stainless-steel Viking appliances and large center island with granite countertop make entertaining a breeze.
Library
The wood-paneled library even has its own wet bar.
Spacious Patio
A patio off the dining room makes for seamless al fresco entertaining.
Primary Bedroom
In addition to a cozy fireplace, the primary bedroom also enjoys access to a private terrace.
Primary Bathroom
Take in the city views from the large soaking tub.
Rooftop Terrace
All that's missing from this rooftop is a gin and tonic after a long day.