Peek Inside John F. Kennedy's Former Georgetown Home Just Listed for $4.675 Million

A historic Georgetown residence is hard enough to come by, but one that was occupied by not one, but two members of the Kennedy family? Woo-wee!

Listed by Ritzert Weiss Partners for TTR Sotheby's International Realty, this 4,659-square-foot Federal-style home in the prestigious West-Village neighborhood was rented by John F. Kennedy and his sister Eunice Kennedy from 1949 to 1951—while JFK was a congressman and Eunice worked at the State Department and then later the Justice Department. Ten years after he moved out, JFK was sworn in as the 35th president of the United States.

The red-brick home on a charming cobblestone street was originally built back in 1800 and has since undergone a complete renovation by renowned architect Richard Foster and builder Tom Glass. With three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an attached garage, and a rooftop terrace with beautiful views, it's certainly worth every penny of its $4,675,000 listing price.

Join us for a tour, won't you?