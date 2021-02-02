Firefly Lane's Jenna Rosenow on Filming with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke

Raise your hand if you've already watched Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River. Two times apiece. What to watch now, you ask? Well, if you sit patiently for another day, we suggest you then get to streaming Netflix's latest soapy series, Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, debuting on Wednesday, February 3.

Based on the eponymous book, Firefly Lane, centers around "best friends Tully [Heigl] and Kate [Chalke] support[ing] each other through good times and bad with an unbreakable bond that carries them from their teens to their 40s." In advance of the show, we caught up with Jenna Rosenow, who plays Kimber Watts, the editor of Seattle Monthly Magazine and Kate's new boss in the series about what to expect from the upcoming drama.

"It's probably been one of my favorite jobs to date. I had such a fun time...the cast is incredible, the costumes are incredible, the hair, and the makeup...It spans across three decades from the '70s to the early 2000s and my character is in the 2000 timeline but looking at characters going across the timeline it was so much fun to see them [in] different hair, makeup, wigs, and costumes," she said of filming the show.

Getting to work with Chalke and Heigl was also a veritable treat for the young actor. "I am [Chalke's] biggest fan, I love her so much. I was a huge fan of Scrubs growing up so when I realized I would get to work opposite her, I was so excited...she's so nice, so kind, so friendly. She's hilarious and she's just so fun to work with," she said. "[Heigl] is another amazing woman and I've been a huge fan of hers for a very long time, too, I think she's a powerhouse. I was just absolutely stoked to be working with two women like [Heigl and Chalke]," she continued. Check out the trailer below.

With Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River captivating people's attention for months on end now, Rosenow thinks the realness of the new series will similarly draw people to Firefly Lane. "Shows like Firefly Lane delve into relationships, and family, and first loves, and careers, and marriage, and divorce and everything in-between that, it's relatable. It's something that people can tune into, and they can see parts of themselves in certain characters," she reflected. "Obviously this show was pre-pandemic, and we had no idea the pandemic was coming, so it's got absolutely nothing to do with a pandemic or masks, so I think it's just a nice escape. Because it goes from the '70s through to the early 2000s, it's also a nice little nostalgia fix for anyone who remembers those decades."

During quarantine, Rosenow has taught herself how to knit and has been cooking up a storm (especially homemade pasta). Considering most of our nights as of late have consisted of pairing carbs and blanket-knitting with Netflix or Hulu, we're looking forward to channeling her energy and plopping down on the couch come Wednesday.