Jenna Bush Hager Reveals That Savannah Guthrie is Godmother to Son Hal

It’s no secret that Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are close friends. But, as it turns out, they’re actually more like family.

“I’ve never said this before, but Savannah is Hal’s godmother,” Hager told E!’s Jason Kennedy during an Instagram Live conversation on Wednesday.

Hal, who was born last August, is Hager’s third child with husband Henry. The longtime lovebirds are also parents to daughters Mila, 7, and Poppy, 4.

The former First Daughter went on to reveal that she counts Guthrie as one of her best friends, and that the Today colleagues share a common bond.

“Savannah and I go to the same church,” Hager, 38, told Kennedy. “Our faith is really important.”

Hager went on to recall how Guthrie wrote prayers for her to read aloud at church after her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, died in 2018. She said she had so much trouble getting through it that Guthrie had to help her.

“I was shaking so hard, sobbing so much that Savannah kind of had to step in,” Hager said. “But I think that’s what a really beautiful friend does, they step in when you have lost your voice.”

We just love that!