Jenna Bush Hager and Family Celebrate Baby Hal's 1st Birthday with Pool Party

The littlest Hager is one!

Jenna Bush Hager's son Henry “Hal,” celebrated his first birthday on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Today host shared a series of photos from a birthday party for her son during a recent family vacation at her parents' home.

“Happiest Birthday to the baby of our dreams Hal Pal,” the mom of three captioned the sweet post on Instagram (below). “Life sure is wild and wonderful with you in it. Glad we could celebrate early with the ones who love you most.

The photos show the birthday boy enjoying a pool party with his sisters Mila 7, and Poppy, who turns 5 this month. The kids were joined by their grandparents, former President and First Lady George and Laura Bush.

Hal’s birthday wasn’t the only thing that made the get-together special. It was also the first time all three generations had been together in eight months.

"I got to have a little bit of time with my family last week. I got to see my parents for the first time in eight months," Bush Hager explained to co-anchor Hoda Kotb last week. "We got [coronavirus] tests to go see 'em, but there they are holding their grandkids. And they'd only seen Hal maybe once. And Mila's now waking up at 5 in the morning...running down to be with her grammy and Jefe [the nickname Bush Hager Kids call their grandpa] and I just think even little moments of being with family."