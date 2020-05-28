Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Son Hal's First Word is "Dada"

Well, time sure does fly, dear readers, even amid quarantine life. It seems like Jenna Bush Hager's and husband Henry Hager's son Henry Harold "Hal" Hager was born just yesterday. But this sweet tot is already nine-months-old and we were pleased to learn he recently achieved some landmark moments in his life.

As Jenna Bush Hager shared on a recent episode of the TODAY show, it's been an exciting time for the infant. “Two things have happened with Hal’s development,” Bush Hager told her co-host Hoda Kotb. “He can speak, as Mila says, English, and he also can crawl. He learned to crawl!” (Hal's older sister Mila is seven-years-old and his other older sis, Poppy, is four-years-old.)

As for the first word baby Hal said? “Of course, his first word was…‘Dada,’” Bush Hager revealed.

“Always,” Kotb replied, joking, “We do the work, and they get the ‘Dada.’” Well, Mrs. Bush Hager, we sure hope you get a follow-up "Mama" in the very near future. Considering how adorable baby Hal is, we won't hold any grudges on this mild offense, JBH. C'mon, just look at those sweet, big eyes. We're melting over his cute quotient, dear readers.

In addition to proclaiming "Dada," Hal is also uttering an enthusiastic "Hiiiii" Bush Hager told Kotb, with the two moms exclaiming they were excited to get Hal and Kotb's one-year-old daughter, Hope Catherine, together either virtually or in-person when the time is right.

We're grateful we've had the chance to follow along with this youngster's development through social media and TODAY show updates. We hope Hal's first sentence at least tips its hat to Mama Bush Hager.