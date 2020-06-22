Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Adorable Nickname Her Daughter Gave Her

There's nothing better than a little off-the-cuff chitchat between TODAY show co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb.

Whether we're hearing the two catch up on their weekend plans or sharing tips from quarantine life amid the coronavirus outbreak, we love any chance we can get to learn more about these lovely ladies. Most recently, we're grateful to have learned a sweet story about Mama Bush Hager's nickname, from her daughter Mila. In Bush Hager and Kotb's "ConFRIENDS Call" last week, the duo discussed how they're making the most of time at home right now, parenting during the pandemic, and more.

In the middle of the conversation, Bush Hager revealed the hilarious nickname she once had: "Do you know that for a period, my children called me Mr. Man?" The chuckles erupting from Kotb. "I think it was 'cuz the first time Mila was like 'OK, Mr. Man,' and Henry [her husband] laughed and that was all that it took." Fast forward to the 1:45 mark for this part of their dialogue or watch the full clip below.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only funny nickname Bush Hager has had in her life. In fact, her secret service nickname growing up during her father George W. Bush's tenure as President was, "Twinkle." Sometimes, that moniker got changed to the unfortunate "Tinkle."

"It's so funny, and I don't know where this is coming from, but when you have Secret Service, you have a code name, and my sister's code name was 'Turquoise,' because her eyes are really beautiful and turquoise,'' Bush Hager said in a TODAY show segment with Willie Geist, before adding that hers was Twinkle. "Which some people got confused with Tinkle," she continued. Watch our video below to learn more.

