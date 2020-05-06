Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweetest Family Photo for National Teachers' Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

During the coronavirus pandemic as we all remain safely in our dwellings, Jenna Bush Hager has provided us with plenty of entertainment as well as being a source of light and hope for so many of us. Whether she's sharing her book club selection (this month it's All Adults Here by Emma Straub) or chatting with TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb and guest Dolly Parton about marriage advice amidst quarantine, we have much gratitude for her pep, wisdom, and sense of humor.

Now, we're grateful that the daughter of former President George W. Bush has shared a moving message and oh-so-cute photos of her youngsters in honor of National Teachers' Day. When the annual day of appreciation took place Tuesday, Bush Hager took to Instagram with a simple message: "Happy National Teacher’s Day. You are so appreciated, there is truly no more important job! Sending ❤️ from us!" Alongside the short-but-sweet note, Bush Hager shared three photos of her kids with her daughters Poppy and Mila clutching signs to thank their teachers (based on Hal's silly expression in the first snapshot, we're pretty sure he's grateful for all that educators do, too).

Fans were clearly moved by the photos from the Bush Hager household with followers chiming in with comments like "Love, love and teacher love!!" and "ADORABLE!! Teaching runs in your FAMILY."

During this difficult time, there's no shortage of "thank yous" to go around. Yesterday evening, Bush Hager took to Instagram once again for a message of gratitude, this time for the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. "Cheering on the brave, awesome healthcare workers who the epitome of all that is good while my babes yell: 'YOU are our HEROS!!!! Thank you'—will forever be a memory I will cherish. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,"Bush Hager captioned two photos and a video clip of her crew and other cars cheering for hospital workers. Fittingly, today, May 6th is National Nurses Day, kicking off National Nurses Week, so if you, too, are looking for ways to thank nurses for this week, check out our guide here.

Whether it's teachers or nurses, hospital workers or grocery employees, police officers or mail carriers, showing your gratitude goes a long way right now. If Bush Hager's posts are any example, sometimes all it takes is a kids' smile and a DIY poster.