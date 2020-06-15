Jenna Bush Hager Shares Rare Family Photos for "Gampy's" George H.W. Bush's 96th Birthday

"Dear Gampy, Today would have been your 96th birthday. I miss you every day—and see your gentleness and compassion in Mila, Poppy and Hal. I love you more than tongue can tell."

This past Friday, June 12th, Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to share a moving message in honor of her grandfather George H.W. Bush's 96th birthday that tugged at our heartstrings just so. "Dear Gampy, Today would have been your 96th birthday. I miss you every day—and see your gentleness and compassion in Mila, Poppy and Hal. I love you more than tongue can tell," she wrote, captioning two beautiful family photos with the Bush twins as young girls. In the first photo, the sisters are dressed up in costumes and gleefully standing beside their grandpa. The second picture shows the girls dressed up in formal attire with their dapper grandparents.

"In honor of my Gampy, I’m co-chairing The George H.W. Points of Light Awards this year. I’m so grateful to join with @PointsofLight to celebrate individuals who are committed to changing the world," Bush Hager continues in her caption. You can learn more about the Points of Light nonprofit, which works to mobilize volunteers to address serious social issues facing the world, on their website here.

Check out the sweet photos below.

Last week, Bush Hager also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in recognition of her grandma Barbara Bush's 95th birthday. "Happy 95th birthday to our Ganny. I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That’s how we all saw you, Gans," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, her grandma, her sister Barbara, and daughters Poppy and Mila. "Miss you more than tongue can tell," she concluded the message, using the Bush family's signature phrase once again.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweetest Family Photo for National Teachers' Day