Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That’s how we all saw you, Gans," wrote Jenna Bush Hager.

Such is the case for a recent message Bush Hager shared on Instagram, yesterday, June 8, in honor of what would have been the 95th birthday of her grandmother, Barbara Pierce Bush. "Happy 95th birthday to our Ganny. I love the way Mila is looking at you in this picture: full of awe and admiration. That’s how we all saw you, Gans," she captioned a beautiful photo of herself, her beloved grandma, her sister Barbara, and daughters Poppy and Mila. "Miss you more than tongue can tell," she continued, signing off with that cherished phrase of the Bush family.

With over 117,656 likes and counting, fans were clearly moved by Bush Hager's post. "I share a bday with your Ganny! I loved her values and spunk and was lucky enough to get a birthday note from her once when my mom wrote to her—treasure it still!" wrote one commenter. Another offered words of comfort, "Hi Jenna, I grew up in Kennebunkport and we all loved your grandparents so much. This breaks my heart even to this day...they were the most wonderful couple, beloved neighbors, and amazing role models for us as we grew up, knowing they’d be back to check on us every summer. Sending your family so much love. We were lucky to have them for the time we did and they are incredibly missed by our Kennebunkport community!"

"My whole life, I always wanted to know a 'celebrity' or famous person I shared a birthday with. I looked it up when I was a child, and I was always proud to tell everyone that I shared a birthday with your grandmother! Happy Birthday to her!" yet another individual shared of her admiration of Barbara Bush. Many more expressed their adoration of the former First Lady and their support for the Bush family and it's clear her legacy continues to endure and flourish.

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates Her Family's Steady Force: Former First Lady Laura Bush