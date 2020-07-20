Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweet Story of Henry's Proposal to Her After a Long, Sweaty Hike

"When the sun rose, he proposed, with some secret service behind us, which was kind of awkward, but that's been forgotten," she shares on the TODAY show.

We're loving all the candid conversation between TODAY with Hoda and Jenna co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb in their "ConFRIENDS Call" segments from their morning talk show. Now, we're feeling especially glad to have learned the engagement story of Jenna Bush Hager to her now-husband Henry Hager from a recent installment of the series.

The two kicked off their chat by talking about the spike in RV travel and camping due to the coronavirus outbreak, since they allow for safer social distancing practices then other types of vacations. First, they exchanged some personal stories of their camping memories, including Bush Hager's cherished memories of camping with her mom and her mom's friends at the Grand Canyon. "It was a trip I'll never forget. There is something so magical about being outdoors with only the stars and the people you love," Bush Hager says.

Then, Bush Hager jumps into her adorable proposal story. "We hiked to Cadillac Mountain [in Maine], which is the first place the sun hits the United States, the Eastern part of the United States. And I was wondering why he was like 'let's go, let's go, it's 4 a.m.' and I'm like 'I thought we were just going to sleep here' and it was because he wanted to get there for sunrise," she begins. "When the sun rose, he proposed, with some secret service behind us, which was kind of awkward, but that's been forgotten," she says with a laugh. "He said [the place where the sun hits first] means optimism, and he wrote a whole thing. He couldn't go to bed. I was like why is he not sleeping, and it's because he was writing, he was nervous."

After their romantic proposal at daybreak, the newly engaged couple came back to reality for a bit. "The first thing we did after an eight-mile hike was take a coin shower," Bush Hager adds, reminding us that all great love stories have their earthlier moments. Watch the full conversation below.

Is this proposal story amazing or what? We think it's definitely a winning tale, one we're sure the family will share with their children and loved ones many more times in the years to come.

