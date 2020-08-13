Jean Smart of Designing Women Fame to Star in Movie About Alabama Charm School, Miss Macy
If you loved Jean Smart in the 1980s sitcom, Designing Women, about an Atlanta interior decorating firm, get excited for Jean Smart's latest project that takes place in the South, Miss Macy.
Smart will play the lead role in the upcoming movie about an Anniston, Alabama, charm school run by the unconventional Olma Macy Harwell, as AL.com unearthed. The film is a small town tale that leads to big city dreams come true, and we're guessing it will keep viewers on the edge of their seats all the way through.
"The movie is based on the true story of Trisha Mitchell Coburn, a small town girl from Alabama who attended the Miss Macy charm school before being launched as a successful model," writes Eatan Vlessing in the announcement on The Hollywood Reporter. "The indie, with a screenplay by Beth Henley, will portray Smart as the titular Miss Macy, an eccentric woman who sees something in the young Trisha and sets her on a path to success. Smart will act as an excursive producer on the project, directed by Tate Taylor and made in collaboration with Amblin Partners. Of late, you may have enjoyed Smart's work in the HBO series Watchmen.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, no production schedule has been shared. If you're eager for a fix of Smart now, check out any of the wonderful films she's appeared in over the years from Garden State to Sweet Home Alabama. Needless to say, we're looking forward to seeing Smart dazzle yet again and eager for the day when it's safe for filming to commence on this new biopic.
Of course, there's always the option to stream Designing Women on Hulu again and again and again. Don't mind if we do.