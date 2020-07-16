Jane Austen’s Former Home is Available for Rent on Airbnb

Bibliophiles looking for an authentic trip back in time are guaranteed to appreciate this charming two-bedroom apartment in Bath, England.

Filled with artwork and bohemian décor, this one-of-a-kind Airbnb is a winner on its own. Throw in the tiny detail that Jane Austen lived here with her family from 1801 to 1805, and we’re planning our trip across the pond.

Image zoom Airbnb

The most modest and lesser known of Austen’s homes, the beloved 19th-century British author reportedly started work on The Watsons—an early (and unfinished) novella—while living here.

Vintage details blend seamlessly with modern creature comforts, including a well-appointed chef’s kitchen, flat-screen televisions, and heated towel racks.

Image zoom Airbnb

“Furnished with antique furniture, some of which has been in our family for generations, we offer a unique and authentic slice of history,” writes host Maxwell.

From history buffs and writers, to avid readers of classic literature, you’d be hard-pressed not to find inspiration among the curious artifacts and quirky spaces outfitted in shades of blue.

Looking for an escape? Prices currently start at $213 per night. Not bad for the chance to live like one of history’s most famous authors.