James Patterson Debuts New Book Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many of us have gravitated towards nonfiction to inspire us and bolster our spirits during these challenging times. Now, James Patterson's latest nonfiction tome, co-written by Matt Eversmann, First Sergeant, U.S. Army (Ret) Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America's Bravest Warriors ( Buy It : Amazon.com ; $18.13) will move you to tears and enlightenment in an evocative anthology of war stories. From despair to laugh-out-loud humor, philosophical enlightenment to cinematic action, this new book has something for everyone, and means everything to someone who devoted his or her career to serving our country.

"Soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines share their great American war stories. Walk in my Combat Boots is a powerful collection of never-before-told war stories crafted from hundreds of original interviews by James Patterson, America's most trusted storyteller, and First Sergeant US Army (Ret.) Matt Eversmann, part of the Ranger unit involved in the infamous Battle of Mogadishu portrayed in the movie Black Hawk Down," as the book's press release states. "These are the brutally honest stories usually only shared amongst comrades in arms. Here, in the voices of the men and women who've fought overseas from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, is a rare eye-opening look into what wearing the uniform, fighting in combat, losing friends and coming home is really like." A veritable page-turner, the moving book has stories that are sure to stay with the reader for years to come. Whether you're buying it for yourself, gifting it to a veteran in your life, or popping it in the mail for someone you think could use a boost right now, this is a patriotic must-read.