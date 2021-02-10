Jalen Hurts Surprises Family of 7-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer With $30,000 Check

“I’m just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward.”

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't been with the Philadelphia Eagles long, but the Texas-born athlete is already making and impact on the community.

Hurts reportedly reached out to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to see if he could get involved with the organization. The pediatric cancer charity introduced the rookie NFL quarterback to the family of 7-year-old Erick, an Eagles fan battling a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

After learning that Erick and his four younger siblings were living in a two-bedroom trailer, in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, Hurts became determined to do what he could to improve their situation.

On January 7, Hurts visited the family and surprised them with a $30,000 donation to help them get a new house.

"Erick and his mom, I know they've experienced a lot of adversity," Hurts said in a video shared by ALSF. "They've had to deal with a lot of different things, but one thing I like to do is be encouraging at all times."

Hurts spent time with Erick and his family before presenting them with a giant check for $30,000. Erick even presented him with a drawing that Hurts promised to display in his locker.

"A moment like that for me, just going in there and meeting everybody, it was fun," Hurts said in the video. "I think what amazes me is how the kids don't even realize maybe what they're dealing with, the circumstances they're in, but they're just happy to be living."

"I'm just praying for nothing but positivity and sending them nothing but blessings moving forward," he added.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is an American pediatric cancer charity inspired by Alexandra "Alex" Scott, a girl from Connecticut who used lemonade stands to raise money to help find a cure for the disease that took her life at the age of eight.

Since Alex's first lemonade stand in 2000, ALSF, which was founded by her parents in 2005, has raised more than $200 million.