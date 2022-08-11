Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Remake
Get ready to start practicing your roundhouse kicks because we are returning to the roadhouse. The classic 1989 Patrick Swayze film is getting remade with Jake Gyllenhaal stepping in to star.
If it has been awhile since you saw Swayze fight some fools trying to start trouble, let us jog your memory. The 80's favorite gives us the Dirty Dancing star as a unlikely bouncer at a gritty roadside saloon in Missouri that caters to a rowdy crowd. It quickly becomes apparent that there is trouble afoot in the town and Swayze's character, James Dalton, is the only one who can stop it.
In the updated version, Gyllenhaal plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at the titular roadhouse, this time in a rough corner of the Florida Keys. It's not exactly a beach vacation, though, because according to the film's tagline, he "soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise." Adding a little verisimilitude to the film, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set for a supporting part, his first foray into film.
The film will be directed by Doug Liman who knows how to pump a lot of action into a movie since he directed The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Edge of Tomorrow. "I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy," Liman said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."
Road House is set to start filming soon so you'll have plenty of time to perfect those roundhouse kicks.