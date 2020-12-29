A Look at the Inspiration Behind Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's Holly Golightly

According to tradition, New Year’s Day supper will bring you fortune in the year to come. Here are our favorite recipes for Greens, Black-Eyed Peas, Cornbread, Hoppin’ John, and Pot Likker Soup.According to Southern traditions, you will have good luck for the entire year if you have the traditional New Year’s Day supper. That means a meal of greens, hoppin’ John, black-eyed peas, cornbread, and pot likker soup. Here are our favorite New Year’s recipes. We guarantee they’ll taste great—the luck is up to you. For a new twist on Southern traditions, try the Hoppin’ John Noodle Bowls, or the oven-roasted Black-Eyed Peas for Munching. If you want the classic New Year’s recipes, you can enjoy our mouthwatering Southern-Style Collard Greens, Pot Likker, or Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham. However you cook up your New Year’s recipes, hopefully these traditional Southern New Year's Day recipes will mean your table will be filled with the perfect dishes for good luck.