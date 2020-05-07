Ina Garten Just Shared the Roasted Potatoes Recipe from Her New Cookbook

*Five ingredient recipe alert.* (And we've got Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt to thank for this one.)

In light of the coronavirus crisis, Ina Garten and her team decided to release her newest cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, early, as the Food Network star announced on Instagram earlier this week: "GOOD NEWS!! Because we all need it ASAP, we decided to move up the publication date of my new book MODERN COMFORT FOOD to October 6th!" she writes, much to our delight. "You can preorder it online, at bookstores everywhere, or at BarefootContessa.com. Scroll through for a sneak peek of what’s inside - everything from Creamy Tomato Bisque to Boston Cream Pie!"

To give us a taste of what's to come, the Barefoot Contessa was also kind enough to share a recipe from the upcoming cookbook. First up? English Roasted Potatoes, courtesy of British-American actor Emily Blunt. "Emily Blunt shared her family’s favorite roasted potatoes with me and you’re going to LOVE them!!" she captions the tantalizing snapshot, taken by photographer Quentin Bacon, signing off with her cookbook's hashtag and a reminder to"#staysafe."

A beginner's level recipe, the roasted potatoes come together with only five ingredients: Yukon Gold potatoes, kosher salt, vegetable oil, sea salt or fleur de sel, and parsley. If you don't have parsley on hand, consider swapping it for another herb like rosemary or thyme. Like many of Garten's recipe, the whole is more than the sum of the parts. Get the full recipe on BarefootContessa.com.

Craving more culinary wisdom from Garten? Check out her genius freezer storage tips—particularly timely as we cook more than we probably ever have as we all weather out the storm from the pandemic safely at home.

WATCH: 5 Meaningful Ways to Show Your Gratitude for Nurses During National Nurses Week

What would you serve these delectable roasted potatoes with for dinner? We're dreaming of a big, fresh salad and a crisp Pinot Grigio.