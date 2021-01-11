Jennifer Garner Thanks Ina Garten for Giving Her Serious Sunday Night Dinner Inspiration

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

For some reason, the question of "what's for dinner?" is always the hardest on Sunday night. Maybe it's the knowledge that things will kick up into busy mode come Monday so Sunday brings the desire to savor a lengthy, laid-back meal. Maybe it's because your fridge is loaded with groceries from a weekend shopping run, and you just can't settle on what to whip up. Maybe it hearkens back to our childhood memories of Sunday supper at mama's was always a grand feast.

Image zoom Credit: boblin / Getty Images

Whatever the reason, Ina Garten has got us covered with an amazing new recipe for Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragù that she recently shared online from her new cookbook Modern Comfort Food. It's hard to resist a baked rigatoni, especially when the one and only Barefoot Contessa is behind it.

"I'm a little cranky these days because it's cold, it gets dark early, and I can't see my friends.," she wrote alongside a tantalizing photo of the dish. "My Baked Rigatoni with Lamb Ragù is the perfect comfort food — it's somewhere between a bowl of rich lamb stew and a cheesy baked pasta. I dare you to be cranky while you're eating this!"

Apparently, we aren't the only ones tracking Garten's every move, with actor and philanthropist (and Southerner!) Jennifer Garner replying to Garten's post with, "Ok well, now I have a plan for Sunday!" with a trio of hearts for the cooking guru. We're definitely bookmarking this one for Sunday dinner, too.