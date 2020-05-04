Ina Garten's Barefoot Contessa Returns to the Food Network with New Season May 16th

Sure, getting Ina Garten's quarantine cooking tips and recipes amidst the coronavirus pandemic is great and all, but what we could really use to soothe our souls right about now is a full episode—or eight billion—of her hit Food Network show.

Well, we're pleased to report that fans of the Barefoot Contessa are in luck: A new season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro debuts on Food Network on Saturday, May 16th at 12:30pm (ET/PT), per a Food Network press release.

“We’re all cooking so much these days, this is a great time to brush up on your kitchen skills,” said Ina Garten in the same press release. “In the new episodes of Cook Like a Pro, I’m going to show you some deeply satisfying dishes that you can make, along with lots of professional tips to help you cook them with confidence. And isn’t that what we all need right now?”

So what's cooking first? In the first episode, Garten whips up Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Figs and Caesar-Roasted Swordfish, along with a dessert of Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding. Of course, with Ina being Ina, you can't skip the cheese course, and on this episode it's Stilton & Pears with Roasted Plum Chutney. According to the media statement, we can also expect other episodes in the season to feature a "celebration of one of Ina’s favorite ingredients: the tomato," a show devoted entirely to desserts, and a menu of her husband Jeffrey’s favorite new dishes.

Craving more Ina and other Food Network favorites to tide you over until the 16th? Food Network is currently giving away one-year subscriptions to all Food Network Kitchen Premium content on Amazon devices. Learn more here.

So go ahead and make like Ina and remain safely at home and raise your "quarantini" to much culinary fun ahead. Our mouths are already watering.