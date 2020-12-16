The Most Popular Christmas Movies in Every Southern State, according to IMDb
Boy, do we love Home Alone down here.
When you need a break from all those holiday-themed TV shows on your Netflix queue (The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, and Home for Christmas, to name a few on our list) how about switching gears to Christmas movies? Yup, we're nodding our heads—especially this year.
But what flick should we watch first? Do we go for a beloved classic or try something new? Rom com? Family-friendly? Drama? With so many holiday movies out there, it can be a dizzying endeavor. Well, the team at Comparitech.com just gave us some inspiration: Start with the most popular Christmas movie in your home state. This year, the website specializing in advice, tutorials, and reviews on the Cloud, information security, and online privacy, decided to crunch some data using IMDb's 50 most popular Christmas movies (at the time of writing) to reveal the most popular Christmas movie in every state in America.
In our neck of the woods, it appears we certainly love Kevin McCallister and his big, boisterous fam in Home Alone, with it ranking most popular in four Southern states. Then, Four Christmases, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Almost Christmas, The Polar Express, and Holiday Rush, revealed themselves to be the most popular flicks in two states apiece. Christmas Harmony, Miracle on 34th Street, This Christmas, and RENT reigned supreme in one state each.
So which film took the crown in your state? From Alabama to West Virginia, check out the results for every state in the South below.
- Alabama: Four Christmases
- Arkansas: Christmas Harmony
- Delaware: Miracle on 34th Street
- Florida: Home Alone
- Georgia: Almost Christmas
- Kentucky: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Louisiana: This Christmas
- Maryland: Holiday Rush
- Mississippi: Almost Christmas
- Missouri: The Polar Express
- North Carolina: Holiday Rush
- Oklahoma: Home Alone
- South Carolina: The Polar Express
- Tennessee: Four Christmases
- Texas: Home Alone
- Virginia: Home Alone
- Washington, D.C.: RENT
- West Virginia: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Well, our work is cut out for us. Time to change into that cozy velour couch suit, wrap our hands around a soul-soothing mug of hot chocolate, and hit play on Four Christmases here in the Southern Living headquarters of Birmingham, Alabama. What's on deck for you?