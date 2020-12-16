The Most Popular Christmas Movies in Every Southern State, according to IMDb

When you need a break from all those holiday-themed TV shows on your Netflix queue (The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, and Home for Christmas, to name a few on our list) how about switching gears to Christmas movies? Yup, we're nodding our heads—especially this year.

But what flick should we watch first? Do we go for a beloved classic or try something new? Rom com? Family-friendly? Drama? With so many holiday movies out there, it can be a dizzying endeavor. Well, the team at Comparitech.com just gave us some inspiration: Start with the most popular Christmas movie in your home state. This year, the website specializing in advice, tutorials, and reviews on the Cloud, information security, and online privacy, decided to crunch some data using IMDb's 50 most popular Christmas movies (at the time of writing) to reveal the most popular Christmas movie in every state in America.

In our neck of the woods, it appears we certainly love Kevin McCallister and his big, boisterous fam in Home Alone, with it ranking most popular in four Southern states. Then, Four Christmases, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Almost Christmas, The Polar Express, and Holiday Rush, revealed themselves to be the most popular flicks in two states apiece. Christmas Harmony, Miracle on 34th Street, This Christmas, and RENT reigned supreme in one state each.

So which film took the crown in your state? From Alabama to West Virginia, check out the results for every state in the South below.

Alabama: Four Christmases

Arkansas: Christmas Harmony

Delaware: Miracle on 34th Street

Florida: Home Alone

Georgia: Almost Christmas

Kentucky: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Louisiana: This Christmas

Maryland: Holiday Rush

Mississippi: Almost Christmas

Missouri: The Polar Express

North Carolina: Holiday Rush

Oklahoma: Home Alone

South Carolina: The Polar Express

Tennessee: Four Christmases

Texas: Home Alone

Virginia: Home Alone

Washington, D.C.: RENT

West Virginia: How the Grinch Stole Christmas