IKEA Shares Guides for Making the Ultimate Living Room Forts

This should occupy the kids for a while!

With parents everywhere running out of ideas for entertaining their kids during quarantine, IKEA is here to help once again.

"#StayHome was the general slogan of this spring," said IKEA Russia in a press release. "Self-isolation and quarantine measures are ongoing. Parents no longer know how else they can entertain their children being stuck inside four walls."

That’s why the furniture giant has released six illustrated design manuals for families to construct the dreamiest forts to ever grace their living rooms. Better yet, each imaginative structure requires things that can easily be found in every home, including blankets, bedspreads, chairs, stools, books, etc.

Burgeoning architects can choose between six different designs: a "massive" fortress; a "large" castle; a "classic" wigwam; a "cozy" house; an "unexpected" cave; and a "traditional" camping tent.

Just like regular IKEA instructions, the fort guides include step-by-step instructions, a list of supplies, and detailed illustrations. Though the guides recommend using IKEA-brand furniture to bring these creations to life, you should feel free to make substitutions with whatever furniture and decorations you have on hand.