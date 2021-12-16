Join Southern Living in Supporting the Kentucky Communities Devastated by Tornadoes
All proceeds from this weekend’s Idea House tours will go directly to The LEE Initiative.
The Southern Living Idea House found a home on the banks of the Ohio River in Louisville this past year. We were honored to partner with two Kentucky-based organizations—The LEE Initiative, the Louisville-based nonprofit co-founded by Chef Edward Lee and Lindsey Ofcacek, and Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, a cancer support community providing more than 180 free monthly program offerings. Since our home opened to the public, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales to tour the Idea House has gone to these organizations.
This is the last weekend our Idea House is open for tours, and all proceeds from tickets will go directly to the LEE Initiative's Western Kentucky tornado relief efforts. The Kentucky-based organization mobilized immediately after the storm ravaged the state, pledging $15,000 towards relief and partnering with local food trucks to provide water and meals for area residents.
The Idea House, which is decorated for Christmas, is open for tours this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. You can purchase tour tickets at this link for $25. If you can't make it to Louisville to tour the house but still wish to support the LEE Initiative's tornado relief efforts, you can donate directly at leeinitiative.kindful.com.