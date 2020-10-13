Hurricane Teddy Unearths Shipwrecks on the Outer Banks

“You never know what you will find out on the beach.”

Hurricane Teddy’s nearly 18-foot waves unearthed at least three historic Outer Banks shipwrecks in late September.

The previously submerged relics include the wooden skeleton of the George W. Wells, a six-masted ship lost more than a century ago off the Outer Banks. According to the National Park Service, the schooner reappeared on Ocracoke Island following Teddy’s onslaught.

“Hurricane Teddy that came by this past week unearthed this shipwreck that you see here, which is pretty fitting. This is the George W. Wells and it was sunk by a hurricane in 1913,” Ranger Dave Kent says in a Facebook video shared by Cape Hatteras National Seashore last week. “It has been unearthed several times over the history out here on the Outer Banks. ... It is likely this wreck will be covered again with sand shortly, only to reappear in a few years.”

The 345-foot-long George W. Wells “was the first six-masted schooner,” and it met its demise just 13 years after its maiden voyage, Kent continues.

The Diamond Shoals area is known as the “Graveyard of the Atlantic,” due to the hundreds of shipwrecks that have occurred there.

Thanks to Hurricane Teddy, The Metropolis, which wrecked in January 1878, reappeared on a beach in Corolla, as did the G.A. Kohler, sunk in 1933, which reportedly resurfaced at Ramp 27 between Salvo and Avon.

While Hurricane Teddy never made landfall in the U.S., its tropical-storm force winds generated massive waves, blanketing Outer Banks beaches with heaps of seashells.

“The barrier islands that make up Cape Hatteras National Seashore are dynamic and constantly changing making it so you never know what you will find out on the beach,” the seashore wrote alongside the video. “This area is rich with history and occasionally parts of this history are exposed for short periods of time only be covered back up quickly by the shifting sands.”