List of Storm Names for 2021 Hurricane Season Revealed
NOAA has predicted six to 10 Atlantic hurricanes for this season.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has officially begun, and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has shared the 21 storm names for the six-month period ending November 30.
Hopefully we'll only need a portion of them.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted six to 10 Atlantic hurricanes for this season, with three to five achieving major hurricane strength.
While above average, experts do not anticipate we'll experience anywhere near the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. You might recall that last year's record number of storms used up the 21 predetermined names, causing forecasters to switch to the Greek alphabet not once, not twice, but nine times. That practice proved too confusing, however, so this year NHC will have more names ready to go.
Below are the 21 storm names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season along with the NHC's official pronunciations. (Pay attention, Frozen fans!)
- Ana (AH-nah)
- Bill (bill)
- Claudette (klaw-DET)
- Danny (DAN-ee)
- Elsa (EL-suh)
- Fred (frehd)
- Grace (grayss)
- Henri (ahn-REE)
- Ida (EYE-duh)
- Julian (JOO-lee-uhn)
- Kate (kayt)
- Larry (LAIR-ree)
- Mindy (MIN-dee)
- Nicholas (NIH-kuh-luss)
- Odette (oh-DEHT)
- Peter (PEE-tur)
- Rose (rohz)
- Sam (sam)
- Teresa (tuh-REE-suh)
- Victor (VIK-tur)
- Wanda (WAHN-duh)
Each season's storm names alternate between female and male avoiding any that begin with Q, U, X, Y or Z due to availability.
Names repeat every six years, unless a storm is particularly destructive. In that case, its name is retired "for reasons of sensitivity." A total of 93 names have been retired since 1954. Laura, Eta, and Iota were all retired in 2020.
For more information, visit the NHC's website at Hurricanes.gov.