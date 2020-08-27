Hurricane Laura Made Landfall as a Category 4 Storm Causing Major Damage: Here’s How to Help

Hurricane Laura pummeled onto land on the Louisiana coast as a powerful category 4 storm overnight. The strongest storm to hit this part of the Gulf Coast, and Louisiana in over 100 years, made landfall just after 2am, Thursday morning right near the state border of Texas and Louisiana in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, and Lake Charles, Louisiana shortly after. As the storm hit land, it brought with it winds up to 150mph, significant storm surge that is causing and will continue to cause flash flooding. Over 100,000 are already without power in both Texas and Louisiana. The storm is moving quickly but not over yet. It will continue to cause damage along its path, even as it weakens, and even as it moves inland. As the sun rose earlier this morning, the massive damage left from the wrath of this monster storm came to light. And sadly, one death was also reported. As ABC News stated just before 10am, a 14-year-old girl in Louisiana because the first known fatality after a tree fell on her home. This storm has struck an area of the country that is already suffering from high levels of Covid-19 cases, and it’s clear that our neighbors will need a good amount of help. Thankfully, that is something we Southerners do very well. Several organizations had already mobilized to be in place yesterday, ahead of the storm’s arrival. As we reported yesterday, many animal rescue groups sprang into action to get many furry friends to a safe spot to weather the storm. If you are capable of lending a hand or making a monetary donation, we have a list below of vetted organizations that are already getting to work and could use your help.

Mercy Chefs

Virginia based Mercy Chefs deployed yesterday with their equipment and stationed in Baton Rouge ahead of Hurricane Laura. They also have a second mobile kitchen coming to the area from Oklahoma. They will assess locations today and set up tomorrow to serve meals to those in need as well as first responders. To date, Mercy Chefs have shown up in disaster’s wake to serve more than six million meals since the organization was founded by Chef Gary and Ann LeBlanc. You can donate here.

Operation BBQ Relief

Missouri based Operation BBQ Relief also responds to disaster with a warm plate of food in their unique style. This group of do-gooder BBQ pit masters have been answering the call to feed since tornadoes ravaged Joplin, Missouri 2011. They too are deployed to the area and are seeking volunteers. They urge you to not “self-deploy” but anyone interested in helping should go to their website for more information. You can find that here.

American Red Cross

In response to natural disasters the American Red Cross serves many needs. They organize blood drives for the injured, shelter for the displaced, and nourishment for the hungry, just to name a few. Due to Covid-19, they have less volunteers as they normally would, and donations are down. Find out how you can help here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is often the among the first to arrive in the wake of the storm and this will be no different. Early this morning they tweeted that they had 40 mobile feeding units across three states ready to help. You can help these first responders by donating here.

World Central Kitchen

Chef José’s organization that feeds those in need all over the world has two teams ready to help. One is in Louisiana and the other is in Texas. They are already hard at work making sandwiches and meals to bring to first responders in Port Arthur and other communities now in need. Donate to their efforts here.