The donation will help with cleaning, disinfection, and mold remediation efforts.

Clorox Donates Millions of Dollars in Disinfecting Products To Help With Hurricane Ida Clean-Up

With parts of the Gulf Coast still struggling to rebound from Hurricane Ida's historic wrath, the company behind some of America's favorite cleaning products company is helping like only they can.

This week, Clorox announced a multi-million-dollar donation of its disinfecting products to Convoy of Hope to aid with the colossal recovery process.

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

CloroxPro, the professional products division of The Clorox Company, will be working with Convoy of Hope to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts as well as ongoing disaster relief as hurricane season continues to unfold.

According to a news release, CloroxPro's donation, along with shipping and distribution services from Convoy of Hope, "will help recipients address cleaning, disinfection, and mold remediation efforts that are critical in the aftermath of hurricanes and other natural disasters."

The multi-million-dollar donation of its disinfecting products includes 7,000 Clorox TurboPro Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers which can disinfect large spaces quickly and easily. Hundreds of truckloads of disinfectants are also being deployed across multiple impacted states, including ready-to-use bleach products to address mold and mildew.

Clorox TurboPro Electrostatic Sprayer Clorox TurboPro Electrostatic Sprayer | Credit: CloroxPro

"We feel for the communities devastated by hurricanes like Ida and are honored to help get our disinfecting products to the people who need them most right now, whether for their homes, small businesses, schools, or healthcare facilities," Chris Tucker, Vice President and General Manager for CloroxPro, said in a news release. "Convoy of Hope is providing a truly valuable service in getting these products to impacted communities as quickly and efficiently as possible."