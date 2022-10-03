Historic Lighthouse Still Stands On Hurricane-Battered Sanibel Island

The 138-year-old landmark managed to survive Hurricane Ian’s winds and surge.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022
Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island Lighthouse
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tall above the rubble, a historic landmark still stands on Florida's Sanibel Island.

Somehow, the Sanibel Island Lighthouse managed to withstand Hurricane Ian's 150 mph winds and 8-to-15-foot storm surge Wednesday.

According to Lighthouse Digest, though it's still standing, the illuminated lens-bearing metal structure is in danger of collapse. The keepers' houses surrounding it for more than a century were also leveled in the storm.

"Look closely and you will notice that the bottom of one of the support legs is gone, and erosion under the other legs puts the lighthouse in a precarious position," the online publication shared on Facebook Friday. "There is also some other minor damage to the tower."

The "Sanibel Island Light," otherwise known as the "Sanibel Lighthouse" is located on the eastern end of the 12-mile long island. One of the Gulf Coast's first lighthouses, the iron structure became fully automated in 1949. The Coast Guard gifted the 98-foot lighthouse to the City of Sanibel in 2004 and it was restored in 2013.

Aerial view of Sanibel Island, Florida
Sanibel Island Lighthouse before Hurricane Ian. Sportstock/Getty Images

Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, wiped away parts of the Sanibel Causeway, stranding residents and complicating rescue efforts. The storm was responsible for at least four deaths on the sleepy island.

This is a developing story.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Publix
Publix Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
HURRICANE IAN
Texas Sending Emergency Aid To Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
Siesta Beach
The South's Best Beaches
Walking to the beach at the Sundial
Explore the Natural Wonders of Sanibel Island, Florida
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
Sour Corn
Sour Corn: An Appalachian Classic With a Deep Regional History
Ocracoke Island Lighthouse
Rising Seas Have Park Service Mulling Move of Historic Outer Banks Lighthouse
First Baptist Church Mayfield Cross
"The Gospel Will Remain for Eternity": Cross Still Stands in Kentucky Church Damaged by Tornado
The very act of arriving on Sanibel Island, off Florida's southern Gulf coast, feels like a beautiful escape. The only way to get on the isle, 20 miles southwest of Fort Myers, is to drive across a three-mile causeway that is surrounded by a sparkling bay
8 Reasons We Love Sanibel Island, Florida
Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms
17 Southern Grits Recipes That'll Stand the Test of Time
Buxton Hall in Asheville, NC
The South's Best New Restaurants
Envelope or letter, gift, paper card and roses. Greeting concept.
What the "M" on Response Cards Stands for and More RSVP Etiquette Everyone Should Know
Kentucky Flooding
Catastrophic Flooding Leaves at Least 37 Dead in Kentucky
Alligator Reef Lighthouse
Historic Florida Keys Lighthouse Granted to New Owners With Plans for Preservation
US-WEATHER-FLOODING-KENTUCKY
 How to Help Our Neighbors in Eastern Kentucky After the Catastrophic Flooding
Chloe Adams Flood
Teenage Girl and Dog Rescued After Hours Stranded on Roof By Kentucky Flood