Texas Sending Emergency Aid To Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches

Emergency aid from Texas is arriving in Florida as the Sunshine State braces for Hurricane Ian to make landfall this week.

American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region is providing on-the-ground personnel and resources ahead of Ian's predicted impact, KHOU reports. The non-profit relief group is also coordinating with local officials and emergency management to assist those affected.

"Potentially, assisted living facilities, nursing homes...maybe even hospitals might be in harm's way," Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told KHOU.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida and urged residents to prepare for the potential of life-threatening rainfall, high winds, and rising seas.

"We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists," DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, warning of "pretty broad impacts throughout the state."

Current models predict that Hurricane Ian will make landfall on Florida's west coast or panhandle Thursday or Friday. The storm could ultimately reach Category 4 status, with sustained winds between 130 mph and 156 mph.

"Regardless of Ian's exact track and intensity, there is a risk of a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of this week," a representative for the National Hurricane Center told NPR Monday.

Mandatory evacuation orders are currently in place for parts of Tampa. More mandatory evacuation orders are expected as Ian gets closer.

This is a developing story.